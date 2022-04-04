Is Russia Just ‘Buying Time' With Peace Talks?

Fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues, but peace talks are underway in Turkey on Monday. Russia needs time to resupply its military and observers have questioned the sincerity of Vladimir Putin’s intentions at the bargaining table. At the same time, Ukraine is seeking protections that few if any nations would be willing to enforce. Charles Kupchan, a Georgetown University professor and a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, explains more with storyteller Clark Fouraker.