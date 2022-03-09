Candy and High Fives Bring Smiles to Ukrainian Children After Grueling Border Crossing

It was a brief moment of respite after many Ukrainian refugees walked for days in the cold to cross into Poland. At a packed train station just over the border, volunteers gave food and candy to kids before sending them on their way. That’s where NBC News’ Jay Gray found a few kids who were eager to say hello, offer pieces of candy, and high-five before heading out to their next stop. Gray joined LX News to tell us more about the growing refugee crisis.