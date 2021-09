This Former Flight Attendant Pushed a Drink Cart Hundreds of Miles to Honor Colleagues Lost on 9/11

Former flight attendant Paul Veneto had the day off on Sept. 11, 2001 – the day he lost friends and colleagues working on Flight 175, which hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center. After 20 years and a battle with addiction, Veneto pushed a beverage cart from Boston (where Flight 175 took off) all the way to New York City. He shares his story with NBCLX live from his travels.