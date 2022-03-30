What Consequences Would Russia Face For Using Chemical Weapons?

In the past week, President Joe Biden and the United Nations have both warned Russia against using chemical weapons during war with Ukraine. There is currently no confirmed information that Russia has used chemical weapons in the war, but the country has a history with them — particularly in attempted poisonings of high-profile dissidents. Storyteller Clark Fouraker speaks with Hanna Notte from the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.