U.S. Didn't Need Troops in Afghanistan to Kill Al Qaeda Leader: Researcher

A U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan killed Ayman al-Zawahri, the leader of Al Qaeda and one of the architects of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Adam Weinstein from the Quincy Institute says that strike shows the U.S., which pulled troops out of Afghanistan last year, can still take down threats without troops on the ground. “It’s still possible,” he says on LX News. “The U.S. intelligence community has the capacity to hunt terrorists around the world.”