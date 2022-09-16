This Man Robbed a Bank to Get His Own Money

Amid a financial crisis and the crashing of the national currency, people in Lebanon have limited ability to withdraw their own money from banks. Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein needed to withdraw money to pay his dad’s mounting medical bills — and wasn’t allowed. So he held up a bank in Beirut, starting a 7-hour standoff over his own savings. “If I didn’t get the money, I was ready to burn the bank to the ground, burn myself to the ground,” he said. NBC News NOW’s Alex Tabet reports.