Mariupol Retreat Does Not Diminish Ukraine's Wins Against Russia

Don’t say that Ukraine “gave up” Mariupol, says Chris Miller, professor at Tufts University. This was a retreat of the last bastion of soldiers in the city which Ukraine held out far longer than analysts thought would be possible. “I don’t think we should read this as heralding a major change in the character of the conflict,” Miller tells NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker. “It’s just one localized agreement over this particular city.”