Why This Professor Said ‘People With a Capacity for Pregnancy'

Professor Khiara Bridges went viral this week after her exchange with Sen. Josh Hawley during a hearing on abortion rights. She called out the Missouri senator for transphobia after he questioned Bridges’ use of the term “people with a capacity for pregnancy.” That term is more inclusive of trans and nonbinary people who are capable of getting pregnant, explains Leslie McMurray, transgender education and advocacy associate at the Resource Center in Dallas, Texas.