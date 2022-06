Why Rep. Liz Cheney Says the Jan. 6 Hearings Are Worth Risking Her Political Future

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is just one of just two Republicans participating in the Jan. 6 hearings and an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump’s role in the riots. Cheney faces a tough primary challenge and that stand may hurt her political future in Wyoming, but she maintains it is worth it. LX News storyteller Clark Fouraker explains.