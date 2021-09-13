Why Dems Would Be Nervous if Newsom Lost Recall Election

Voting in the California gubernatorial recall election closes Tuesday night, and mail-in ballot turnout is high in areas likely to be in favor of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Whoever becomes (or stays) governor of the Golden State will have some big decisions to make, including appointing a replacement if aging Sen. Dianne Feinstein were to leave office (Feinstein, 87, has publicly stated she plans to serve out her full six-year term.) NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky breaks it down.