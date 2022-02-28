What is Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Record?

“I think we all understand that people in this country don’t experience life or law in the same way,” says Tiffany Jeffers, a professor at Georgetown University’s law school. With the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Black woman, to the Supreme Court, the historically white court might hear new perspectives, Jeffers says. Jackson, a current federal judge and former clerk for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, is known for her common sense and deep belief in the U.S. Constitution.