What is Planned Parenthood v. Casey? The 1992 Case That Changed Roe

States and the Department of Justice are waging court battles over the right to abortion that the Supreme Court outlined in Roe v. Wade. But in 1992, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a key case that was less widely known, paved the way for some abortion restrictions – as long as they didn’t meet the definition of an “undue burden.” With help from Florida State law professor Mary Ziegler, we break it down in this LXplanation.