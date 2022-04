What Is Disney's Special District and Why Does DeSantis Want to End It?

Disney World is more than just a theme park. For decades, it has existed as its own special tax district, which allows it to essentially operate like a local government. But just weeks ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he wants to end that special status. NBCLX Clark Fouraker explains what Disney’s special district means and why DeSantis wants to take it away.