What Are Your Senators' Financial Interests? Here's How to Find Out

Congress has not made it easy to find out if your members of Congress have investments related to their policy-making decisions. So NBCLX storyteller Peter Hull compiled those financial disclosures into an interactive tool that allows the public to see the investments of their U.S. Senators in one place for the first time. He joined LX News Now to explain how it works and why it’s important.