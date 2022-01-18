Voting in Australia is Mandatory — and Fun. Could It Work in the US?

Should voting be mandatory? In 1924, Australia made mandatory voting the law in a bid to strengthen its democracy. The country also makes voting fun and convenient, with a festival-like atmosphere featuring “democracy sausages.” Australians say it worked — forcing politicians to take positions that appeal to a majority of their constituents rather than the vocal fringes. Can the U.S., where voter turnout is much lower, learn from that example?