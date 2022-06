U.S. ‘Decades Behind' on Legislation to Fight Online Hate Speech

The arrests of members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near a Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Pride march show a continuing problem with hate groups and hate speech in the U.S., says Sophie Bjork-James. The Vanderbilt University anthropology professor joined LX News to discuss how Congress and platforms can take action that could limit hate groups’ ability to spread hateful content and recruit members online.