This New Yorker Has Waited Years for the Right to Vote — Soon, She Can

Not too long ago, Dolma Lama was doing advocacy work urging people to vote – but she wasn’t able to vote herself. That’s because she had permanent residency status, but is still waiting for full citizenship after coming to the U.S. from Nepal at age 14. Under a new law, New York City will allow noncitizens with permanent residency status the right to vote in local races in 2023. “I’ve been waiting for years to vote,” Lama said.