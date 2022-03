This is Ketanji Brown Jackson's 4th Time Through the Confirmation Process

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been through three confirmation processes before, but she’ll face even more scrutiny in the confirmation process to be a Supreme Court justice, says defense attorney and former prosecutor Bernarda Villalona. But Jackson has made it through the process before and Democrats should have enough votes to confirm her outright or have Vice President Kamala Harris serve as a tiebreaker, Villalona says.