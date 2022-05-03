These 13 States Have Abortion ‘Trigger Laws'—Here's What That Means

A draft Supreme Court opinion leaked by Politico says Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 decision protecting the right to have an abortion, will be overturned. If that happens, the legality of abortion could be left up to the states, and many have laws restricting the procedure already on the books.

Twenty-three states could move to immediately ban or restrict abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, a 1973 ruling that argued the Constitution protects the right to access abortion.

This legal precedent has superseded state laws on abortion for nearly 50 years. But 13 states have laws banning or heavily restricting abortion that are designed to take effect immediately or with quick action if Roe were officially overturned.

These laws are known as "trigger laws," according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group.

These 13 states have 'trigger laws' restricting abortion

Arkansas

Idaho

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

A leaked document obtained by Politico showing a draft Supreme Court opinion suggests that the landmark abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade will be overturned. The final decision could come later this summer and is expected to lead to abortion bans in more than 20 states across the country.

In addition to "trigger laws," other states' restrictive abortion laws from before 1973 could potentially return. And four states have amended their state constitutions to forbid any protections on abortion rights.

Some states' abortion bans have been blocked by court orders and would need further court proceedings to take effect.

"If it's left to each state to decide, then we're going to see 'purple states' like Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, places like that, considering whether they're going to ban abortion too," Florida State law professor and historian Mary Ziegler said in a December 2021 interview with NBCLX.

How overturning Roe will affect Americans

"If you imagine a map of the United States post-Roe, there are going to be large regions, mostly across the South and Midwest, where abortion is entirely illegal. And it's going to be much more difficult for people in the United States to get an abortion," Ziegler said in December 2021.

The Guttmacher Institute has a map showing the closest states where abortions are protected. Many people would have to drive hundreds of miles or cross through multiple states to find a state where abortions are protected, the map shows.

The FDA is reviewing some restrictions on medication abortion after a lawsuit from the ACLU - but the practice is under threat from state laws that are restricting abortion access. We explain more in this LXplanation.