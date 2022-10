The Supreme Court Is Back in Session: Five Key Cases You Should Know About

The Supreme Court is set to hear several cases on key issues like race-conscious college admissions and voting rights in a new term that began on Monday. During its last term that ended in June, the high court made some controversial decisions on key issues such as abortion, guns and climate change. LX News Political Editor Noah Pransky joins LX to explain some of the high court’s key cases this term.