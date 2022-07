Pregnant Texas Mom Shares Her Story of Getting a Ticket in the HOV Lane

Expectant mom Brandy Bottone got a ticket in Dallas, Texas recently, for driving in the HOV (carpool) lane with fewer than 2 people in the vehicle. But Bottone argued that her unborn child should count as her second passenger. The county sheriff’s officers who ticketed her did not buy it. Bottone joins LX News Now to share her story of the traffic ticket that went viral.