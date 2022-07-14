Sen. Angus King: Instagram Star; Independent Influencer

Sen. Angus King is an Instagram pro. Like many politicians, King posts cute shots of babies and self-deprecating humor. But unlike most of his colleagues, King’s feed is dominated by beautiful photos the Senator takes himself. But for as much as his online influence has grown, King’s real influence comes — quietly — in the Capitol. LX News Storyteller Noah Pransky spoke to the independent senator from Maine about his social media strategy and his politics.