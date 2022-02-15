Russia's War With Georgia May Be a Blueprint for What's to Come in Ukraine

In 2008, Russia and its neighboring country of Georgia engaged in a five-day war that resulted in setting back the smaller nation’s ambitions to join NATO and grow closer to the E.U. and Western world. As Russia now amasses military forces on its border with Ukraine, Stephanie Petrella, a fellow with the Foreign Policy Research Institute, explains how Russia’s history with Georgia may serve as a blueprint for what’s to come.