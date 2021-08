Report: U.S. Was Aware of Threat to Afghan Airport Before Bombing

U.S. officials were aware the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul could be targeted. But the gate was kept open to allow British personnel time to evacuate – then a suicide bomber struck Thursday. Politico reporter Lara Seligman talks about her reporting on that bombing and U.S. drone strikes in retaliation, which killed several civilians. Plus, we ask her about the future of the U.S. and Taliban relations.