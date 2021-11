Races to Watch as 2021 Election Results Roll In

2021 isn’t a typical election year, but there are a number of races with implications for the country as a whole. They include gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, mayoral races in New York, Boston, Atlanta and Buffalo, plus a referendum in Minneapolis that may replace the city’s police department with a public safety department. NBCLX political editor Noah Pransky breaks down what to watch as the results roll in.