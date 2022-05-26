No, the Texas Shooter Wasn't Transgender. Here's How That Misinformation Spread So Quickly

As news of the Uvalde school shooting broke, false rumors began to spread that the shooter, Salvador Ramos, was transgender. People including Rep. Paul Gosar, Alex Jones and Candace Owens shared photos of a trans woman from Georgia unconnected to the shooter and said she was Ramos. As NBC OUT reporter Jo Yurcaba explains, the misinformation originated on 4chan, a message board popular among some groups of right-wingers.