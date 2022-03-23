Ketanji Brown Jackson is Staying in Her Lane

In confirmation hearings, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has been asked about her views on several contentious topics, and repeatedly stated she views her responsibility as a judge is to stay within her Constitutionally prescribed duties. “Her job is to get through this without a viral moment. And if she continues to do that … it’s hard not to imagine she’ll be confirmed,” said Ekow Yankah, a professor at Yeshiva University’s Cardozo School of Law.