Jan. 6 Hearing Showed How Trump Turned to Extremist Groups

As Donald Trump lost a legal fight over the 2020 election results, messages show members of his inner circle were in contact with members of extremist groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, and that many supporters brought weapons to Washington on Jan. 6. Javed Ali, former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, joins LX News to discuss the security concerns revealed in the latest Jan. 6 committee hearing.