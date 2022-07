Jan. 6 Committee Wants to ‘Shock' the Nation With Trump's Inaction: Historian

The second prime time hearing of the January 6 Committee laid out in painstaking detail former President Trump’s actions (and inaction) as the U.S. Capitol was overrun by rioters. Political and media historian Brian Rosenwald told LX News that the detail provided by the committee was designed to “shock” and “shatter the illusion” that Trump’s behavior on that day was acceptable.