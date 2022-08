It's Legal to Vote From Jail, But Access is Limited

About 549,000 Americans are in the nation’s jails on a given day, according to The Sentencing Project. Jail inmates serving time for a misdemeanor or awaiting trial are eligible to vote, but there are barriers. It’s difficult to register, obtain an absentee ballot, or communicate with election officials. Durrel Douglas from The Sentencing Project joins LX News to discuss the issue.