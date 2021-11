How Supreme Court Justices Weighed In on Texas Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court seemed pretty skeptical on whether states could limit challenges to their laws – with justices wondering if the Texas abortion law SB-8 exploits a loophole. That could open up more litigation about the validity of the law overall, Florida State law professor Mary Ziegler explains. The main case that will shape the future of abortion policy focuses on Mississippi’s abortion law.