How 1 Woman's School Project Led to a Law Helping Formerly Incarcerated People Vote

As a student a DePaul University in Chicago, Alex Boutros took a class where she collaborated with incarcerated people at a local prison and surveyed them about their interest in politics. Spoiler: Those surveyed were very interested in voting and civic engagement. Boutros sat down with NBCLX storyteller Jalyn Henderson to talk about the evolution of the project, which led to a law that went into effect in January 2020, and its impact.