Hearing Shows Trump's Mindset Ahead of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

In a hearing Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee detailed a rift in Donald Trump’s staff as the 2020 election results rolled in. Many campaign and government staffers were heard recounting their conversations with Trump about the election and his unsupported claims about mail-in ballots and voting machines – but Trump continued to fundraise off what the committee called “The Big Lie.” Business Insider deputy editor Dave Levinthal joins LX News to discuss.