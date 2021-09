Haitian Activist Calls Out Biden's Border Response as ‘Unacceptable'

“It is unacceptable for us to be turning our backs on the most vulnerable people and then say that we are supporting them,” says Guerline Jozef of the Haitian Bridge Alliance. In a live interview from the border in Del Rio, Texas, she called out President Joe Biden and other federal officials and asked for humanitarian aid to Haitian migrants, along with a stop to deportations.