Giving Poor Moms $330 a Month Can Help Babies' Brains Develop

There are promising results from a study that tracked babies’ brain development after mothers in need were given a monthly stipend. There were no restrictions on how the money could be used, and it seemed to have an impact on infants having healthier, more active brains, particularly in the regions that support thinking and learning. Columbia University professor of neurology and education Kimberly Noble explains more.