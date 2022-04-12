Ghost Guns Are Proof Gun Laws Have Huge Loopholes, Expert Says

For under $100, you can buy all the parts for a “ghost gun,” a difficult-to-trace firearm made from parts without serial numbers. The Biden Administration plans to crack down on ghost guns, which make up a small but increasing portion of the guns seized at crime scenes. The fact that ghost guns were made at all is a sign of weak or easily circumvented gun laws, says Vanderbilt University professor and author Jonathan Metzl. “We have gun laws, and then we have loopholes that are so big you can drive any size truck you want through them,” he told LX News.