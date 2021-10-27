Georgia's Restrictive Voting Law Takes Effect as World Series 2021 Heads to Atlanta

The 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will move to Atlanta later this week, just months after the MLB relocated its All-Star Game from Georgia to Denver in a boycott against the controversial voting reforms the state had passed. NBCLX political editor Noah Pransky revisits the impact of Georgia’s new voting law and his conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from over the summer.