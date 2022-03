For Many Black Women, Ketanji Brown Jackson's Hearings Have Been Difficult to Watch

During her confirmation hearings Ketanji Brown Jackson has weathered criticism from Republican senators, who have at times raised their voices, yelled or cut her off while speaking. “If she raised her voice, then it would be like ‘this angry Black woman’ trope that is always thrown at us,” said Judith Browne Dianis, of the Advancement Project, a nonprofit.