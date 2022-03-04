Florida Official Rips DeSantis, Legislators Over ‘Don't Say Gay' Bill

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan was a first responder at the scene after a gunman killed 49 people at Pulse, a gay nightclub. Today, she’s speaking out against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which recently passed the state House and could pass the state Senate. She said the bill is “a way to get attention” and would rather see a focus on “more pressing issues” like housing and climate. “Instead of dealing with the issues that impact real Floridians, they are dealing with dog whistle issues,” Sheehan said.