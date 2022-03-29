Florida Could Face Lawsuits Challenging ‘Don't Say Gay' Bill

Now that the Parental Rights in Education bill (also referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill) is law in Florida, LGBTQ groups plan to fight it in the courts. Critics have said the law is worded so broadly that it could have a chilling effect on teachers and cause them to dismiss LGBTQ subjects entirely. We hear from Michael Womack, communications manager at Equality Florida, an organization preparing to sue the state government over the bill.