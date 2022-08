FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel Is Trying to Erase the Broadband “Homework Gap”

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel isn’t a household name, despite being integral to how your household connects to the internet. Stonewalled on net neutrality, Rosenworcel is focused on closing the digital divide, the “homework gap,” and making sure Americans are safe in the “internet of things.” LX News Political Editor Noah Pransky chats with the FCC Chair about these priorities — in a McDonald’s parking lot.