Ex-Election Worker Mom and Daughter Humanized the Jan. 6 Hearings

After testimony from multiple Republican officials on the lead-up to the January 6 Capitol Riot, the testimony of a mother-daughter team of former elections workers stands out. Ruby Freeman and daughter Shaye Moss opened up to Congress about the threats that supporters of then-President Donald Trump made to them and their family simply for doing her job – and it was “gripping, soul-churning, heart-wrenching testimony,” says Insider deputy editor Dave Levinthal.