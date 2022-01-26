Ex-Cop Says This Excessive Force Law Could Have Saved George Floyd's Life

Former Buffalo, New York police officer Cariol Horne is credited with saving a man’s life in 2006, when she intervened to stop a white officer from keeping a Black man in a chokehold during an arrest. Now she’s calling for lawmakers to pass Cariol’s Law, which would protect other cops who intervene when an officer’s use of force goes over the line. Horne joined LX News with Lynda R. Williams, a criminal justice professor at Middle Tennessee State University.