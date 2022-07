Doctor Slams Monkeypox Vaccine Rollout: ‘Much Too Nearsighted'

With monkeypox vaccines in short supply, there are restrictions on who can get them. But a Harvard doctor is calling out the CDC and New York City on their vaccine eligibility requirements, which are mostly focused on men who have recently had sex with a male partner. That perpetuates the idea that monkeypox is sexually transmitted, and focuses on particular groups rather than risk, Dr. Aditi Nerurkar says on LX News.