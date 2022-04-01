Democracy Is Under Global Attack. How Do Authoritarian Tactics Compare to 100 Years Ago?

For the first time, the U.S. was considered a backsliding democracy in 2021, according to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. Sixty other countries also earned this title, meaning for the 16th year in a row democracy is declining globally. Ian Bassin, co-founder of Protect Democracy, breaks down the signs that democracy is under attack in the U.S. and how 21st century authoritarian strategies differ from 20th century ones.