Congress: Vets Need Help Before They Turn to Violent Extremism

Out of all the arrests made for the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, 15% had some form of military background. Veterans are often given key roles in extremist groups because of their tactical experience and because “they’re easy targets” for recruitment, NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky explains. He walks you through what Congress said on the issue: peer support is needed to help vets smoothly transition to civilian life and avoid violent tendencies.