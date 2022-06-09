Congress and DOJ Are Both Reviewing Jan. 6 Evidence — With 1 Key Difference

The Department of Justice’s criminal investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot have ensnared many lower-level offenders, with the first waves of charges going after obvious crimes caught on video. DOJ investigators are “working their way up” the ladder of Jan. 6 protesters and have a long way to go before they would bring cases against leaders like Trump, says author and former appellate defense attorney Teri Kanefield. Congress, however, has taken a different approach, focusing right at the top, Kanefield says.