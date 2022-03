Amid Misguided Beliefs About Voter Fraud, These States Are Making Voting Easier

Of the 301 bills related to elections that became law in 2021, 117 improved voter access, and 47 restricted it. (The rest were neutral or mixed.) NBCLX storyteller Jalyn Henderson breaks down why voter fraud in the U.S. is not actually a widespread problem and how many states are actually making it easier to vote.