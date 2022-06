Aide's Testimony Shows Trump Using ‘Brute Force' to Try to Retain Power: National Security Expert

A national security expert called former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee “scary” because it showed former President Trump using “brute force” in an attempt to retain power. Mustafa Tameez, former consultant to the Department of Homeland Security, told LX News it also showed that this was a planned effort.