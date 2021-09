Afghan Interpreter Shares a Message For People Fleeing the Taliban

“I will make sure that I stand with you. I will do whatever I can to bring you to safety.” Ismail Khan says his relatives in Afghanistan are doing OK and in hiding from the Taliban. But other families are in danger and want to come to the U.S. soon, though they face a long paperwork process. “John McCain was involved, he put my paperwork through, and it took 4 years to get here,” says Khan.